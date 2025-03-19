Nagpur violence: DyCM Eknath Shinde questions ‘glorification’, police flag march, curfew in place, more | Top 12 updates

Nagpur violence: Amid a row over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb and resulting violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned the “glorification of Aurangzeb”, according to a PTI report.

Violence erupted on Monday (March 17) night, in Nagpur and curfew has been imposed in several areas of the city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised, officials said on March 18, the report added.

According to an ANI report, a mob of nearly 1,000 people engaged in large-scale stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, injuring several police personnel and damaging multiple vehicles and homes in the city's Mahal area.

Advertisement

We take a look at the top updates and what officials have said since:

Nagpur Violence: Top 12 Updates “Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history,” Dy CM Eknath Shinde said in his closing remarks in the legislative council. The Mughal emperor's tomb has become a point of contention with right-wing outfits demanding its removal.

Meanwhile, police have arrested more than 50 people in connection to the violence and filed five FIRs so far, according to an NDTV report.

Further, the FIR filed at Ganeshpeth Police Station shows that an accused inappropriately touched the uniform and body of an on-duty woman police officer of the RCP squad. The accused also made obscene gestures and misbehaved with some women police personnel, ANI reported.

Also speaking to reporters, Shinde appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state and said that the police are investigating if the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.

DyCM said, “The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. Four DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police and security personnel conducted a flag march in the violence-hit areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur to instil confidence among the people.

On clashes and violence, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal said, “Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated.”

“We have registered a case and are arresting people. Our action to establish peace is continuing. Social media is being monitored, and we are developing the information we are getting. Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated,” he added.

Nagpur DCP Niketan Kadam, who was injured during the Nagpur violence, said that the accused in the incident will be identified and legal action will be taken against them. He added that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inquired about his health after the incident.

Advertisement