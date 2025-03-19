A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a group of rioters at the Ganeshpeth Police Station for reportedly molesting a woman cop during Nagpur violence. The FIR reveals they shouted provocative slogans with a purpose to incite communal tension in the area.

The accused harassed the Rapid Control Police (RCP) woman cop by pulling her uniform and touching her inappropriately. The officer swiftly informed about it to senior officials. Later, a formal complaint was filed against the people involved in the incident, reported India Today.

Reportedly, the mob allegedly made vile gestures, with vulgar remarks at the site, with an effort to intimidate the personnel deployed on duty.

"Total five FIRs have been registered in Nagpur in connection with the violence. One of the FIRs filed at the Ganeshpeth police station says that a group of people gathered at the Bhaldarpura chowk in the city and started attacking the police personnel. The crowd also hurled petrol bombs and stones at the police staff," PTI quoted an official as saying.

He added, “Taking advantage of the darkness, the group tried to touch a woman constable of the Riot Control Police (RCP) and her uniform, and tried to disrobe her. They used abusive language and passed vulgar remarks against other women police personnel. The rioters also made objectionable gestures towards them and attacked them.”

How did the violence take place in Nagpur? The right-wing groups, namely Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb situated in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The rumors spread that the holy book Quran was desecrated during the demonstration in the city. After the two communities clashed on Monday, numerous vehicles were burnt in large-scale arson and vandalism, resulting fire-tear gas, lathi-charge from the police.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks out “After the morning incident (of right-wing groups allegedly burning an effigy of Aurangzeb), there was silence. By evening, some people attacked in a pre-planned manner. We found a trolley full of stones and weapons were also found which had been seized. Selected houses and establishments were targeted," CM Fadnavis said.