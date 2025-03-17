Nagpur Violence LIVE: Nagpur Violence LIVE: Calling the Nagpur violence a "planned incident," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned that those who attacked police "will not be spared." “Specific houses, establishments targeted by mob; it looks like a conspiracy," CM Fadnavis in the state legislative assembly. “In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt....It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands. Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful," noted CM Fadnavis. Tension escalated in central Nagpur on Monday as stones were thrown at police officers amidst unfounded rumours that Quran had been desecrated during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The Monday evening incident, which was reported from Mahal area of Nagpur, resulted in injuries to four individuals, according to official reports. ALSO READ: Violent clashes erupt out in Maharashtra’s Nagpur amid Aurangzeb’s tomb row What Led to Nagpur Violence? The immediate cause of Nagpur riot was unfounded rumours that the Quran had been burned during a protest by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhaji Nagar. The protest was organized by groups such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, who allegedly burned a cloth with "kalma" on it, leading to widespread outrage among Muslim groups. Is section 144 imposed in Nagpur’s Mahal? Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said that section 144 has been imposed in the area. ALSO READ: ‘Kab tutegi Aurangzeb ki qabr?’ Bajrang Dal warns fate like Babri in Maharashtra What is Aurangzeb Tomb Row? Right-wing groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), had demanded that the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb be dismantled. Security had been heightened at the tomb of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) following the demands from VHP, and Bajrang Dal. Catch LIVE Updates on Nagpur Violence with Mint

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: 'This incident is not so big', says NCP MP Praful Patel Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Emphasing that Opposition should not make a fuss about the incident, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel Tuesday downplayed the March 17 Nagpur incident of violence. He stated that the Opposition should appeal to public to maintain peace. "The incident that happened in Nagpur is unfortunate. Such an incident never happens in Nagpur because it is a very peaceful city and people live together in harmony. This incident is not so big that the Opposition should make noise about it. They (Opposition) should appeal to the public to maintain peace," Patel told ANI.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Prakash Ambedkar slams police, warns of Aurangzeb row becoming next Ayodhya Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar voiced strong criticism of the Police's response to the recent violence in Nagpur, reported ANI. He highlighted the role of misinformation in escalating tensions, stating that timely intervention by the police could have prevented the unrest. According to Ambedkar, rumours about the burning of green cloth and the Quran fueled the violence. He said, "According to the information provided to me by my workers, an effigy of the Mazar, which had a green cloth draped over it, was set on fire. Initially, a rumor spread that the green Mazar itself had been burned. Before the namaz could begin, a delegation approached the police commissioner to inform him about the false rumor being circulated." "Before the namaz is over, the police should have reacted to it. The rumour was that the Quran was burnt... If the police had acted on these two reports, which they had, and made a statement that no Quran was burnt and no green cloth was burnt, I think the situation would have been a different one. I would not say the police should alone be held responsible, after all, they have to manage the show," he further added.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Police conduct a flag march in violence-hit area | Watch Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Police and security personnel conduct a flag march in the violence-hit area to instill confidence among people.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP for raking up a '400-year-old issue', says 'raze Aurangzeb’s grave' Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for raking up a “400-year-old issue". He said that the government should raze Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra’s Khultabad. “Raze Aurangzeb’s tomb immediately, but do call Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu when that happens," PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: FIR against VHP, Bajrang Dal functionaries for 'hurting religious sentiments' Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Maharashtra Police in Nagpur on Tuesday registered a case against some office-bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, PTI quoted officials as saying. The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Ganeshpeth police station against Govind Shende, VHP's secretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa and others, they said.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Our action to establish peace is continuing, says Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: On Monday's clash and violence, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal said, as quoted by ANI, "We have registered case and are arresting people. Our action to establish peace is continuing. Social media is being monitored and we are developing the information we are getting. Whether someone was conspiring this and how many people were involved in it is being investigated."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi appeals people to maintain peace Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: On the Nagpur incident, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi said, as quoted by ANI, "I am regretful and deeply saddened that Nagpur, where everyone was living with harmony, communal riots never occurred earlier, has witnessed such a major incident this time. Several people have been injured. I just want to say, do not get provoked by anyone. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and work towards the progress of the country..."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: ‘Ever since BJP came to power’, says Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Reacting on Nagpur violence, Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj said, as quoted by ANI, “Ever since BJP came to power, instead of spreading progressive thought, attempts to divide people are being made through movies, Aurangzeb and more. I wish everyone is safe after the violence…"

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Govt wants to dig up history who lived 300-400 years ago', says Aaditya Thackeray Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: On Nagpur violence, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said, as quoted by ANI, "The BJP is shameless about this because this incident has happened in the hometown of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Sadly, when the BJP cannot govern, they resort to violence, riots and this is their set formula in every state. If you look at Manipur, that is exactly what they want to convert Maharashtra to...They are trying to dig up the history of someone who lived 300-400 years ago, but they cannot speak about the future. They cannot speak about the present. The irony is that the grave is protected by the central government..."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Nana Patole hits out at CM Devendra Fadnavis, calls it ‘failure of the government, police’ Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: A day after the Nagpur violence, Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday hot out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling it the failure of the government and the police. Speaking to reporters, as quoted by ANI, Nana Patole said, "If the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state call this incident pre-planned, then it is clear that it is the failure of the government and the police. He (Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavi) himself is from Nagpur; if this incident is happening there, then it is the failure of the government... They don't believe in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; their only aim is to destroy Maharashtra...The government was involved in the incident in Nagpur ..."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Abu Azmi is responsible for this, says Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: On the Nagpur incident, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane said, as quoted by ANI, "...Abu Azmi is responsible for this... He started this issue... This was a preplanned violence to defame the government...We will not spare those who raise their hands on our police personnel... strict action will be taken in this matter..."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Nagpur CP Ravinder Singal appeals for peace Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: On violence, Nagpur CP Ravinder Singal appealed for peace and urged people not to believe the rumours. Speaking to media, as quoted by PTI, he said, "The incident that happened yesterday, it was between two groups. A photograph was burnt, then it was put on social media. A delegation had visited us and they wanted us to take action, FIR was registered, we were acting. But in the evening, the two groups came in front of each other, sloganeering happened, stones were pelted, police were there, there was action. Five cases have been registered, more than 50 persons were arrested. Action is going on. We want to appeal for peace, I want to urge people not to believe the rumours, and want to request them to report anything suspicious they encounter."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks on video call with injured DCP Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks on video call with Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam, who was injured in Nagpur violence and wished him speedy recovery.

Nagpur Violence LIVE updates: Maharashtra CM alleges, ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ On Nagpur violence, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "This violent incident and riots seem to be pre-planned." "Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful." (ANI)

Nagpur Violence LIVE updates: 'Failure of govt and intelligence,' says AIMIM Chief Owaisi | Watch On Nagpur violence, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "In last few weeks, the statements which the CM and other ministers of Maharashtra government are giving, that need to be seen. The biggest provocative statements are coming from the government... They don't even realise their responsibility that they are ministers and CM... They burned effigies of a certain emperor in the entire Maharashtra; there was no reaction and they did not like this. So they wrote verses of the Quran on a piece of cloth and burnt it. The Hindus and Muslims complained to the DCP when this was happening... They took no action. The violence happened after that... This is the failure of the government and the intelligence..."

Nagpur Violence LIVE updates: Over 50 persons held, 5 FIRs lodged More than 50 persons have been taken into custody and five FIRs registered in connection with the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police commissioner Ravinder Singal said on Tuesday. Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday evening, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb (located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), officials earlier said. (PTI)

Nagpur Violence LIVE updates: Violence seems premeditated; mob targeted specific houses, says Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the violence in Nagpur appears to be a premeditated conspiracy and the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on Monday triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised. (PTI)

Nagpur Violence LIVE updates: ‘Police are investigating if incident was pre-planned conspiracy,’ says Eknath Shinde Calling the Nagpur violence "unfortunate," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state and said that the police are investigating if the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy." "The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. 4 DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

Nagpur Violence LIVE updates: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde alleges, ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ On Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. 4 DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: 'Not right in a progressive state like Maharashtra,' says BJP MP Ashok Chavan On Nagpur violence, BJP MP Ashok Chavan says, "This is a sad incident. Police have brought the situation under control, but it is not right to have communal riots on such issues in the country, it is not right in a progressive state like Maharashtra. The government has brought the entire situation under control... Police have detained many people. The truth will come out after investigation..."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: 'Not about this party or that party,' says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi | Watch On Nagpur violence, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi says, "Govt is handling the situation very well and such things should not happen... It is not about this party or that party, whoever has done wrong, Maharashtra govt is taking action against them."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: More than 50 people have been taken into custody, says Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal | Watch Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal says, "The situation is under control and peaceful in Nagpur. More than 50 people have been taken into custody. We are identifying those who harmed public property. 33 police personnel were injured in the incident. The Police had done a good job. Action will be taken against all those who are being identified. All relevant sections will be applied against the violators of the law. There are police and forces deployed in Nagpur. Curfew is imposed in parts of Nagpur. To prevent such an incident from occurring again, a meeting will be held with relevant people."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: 'Chaos is created by some anarchist elements,' says UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar | Watch On Nagpur violence, UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar says, "Such chaos is created by some anarchist elements that do not have respect for the society and they should not be spared..."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat calls for maintaining 'harmony' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Tuesday morning called for people in the country to "stay together in harmony". She said that the public must understand facts and not pay heed to rumours. "There are some people in the country who take advantage. I appeal to the public to understand the facts and not pay attention to rumours, and to stay together harmoniously," Sehrawat told ANI.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Central government is incapable of preventing such incident, says RJD MP | Watch Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: "The central government is weak. I believe that the central government is incapable of preventing such incident. They (BJP) are trying to divide the society on religion, cast lines. People responsible for partition of the country are now sitting in power," said RJP MP Sudhakar Singh

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Mayawati targets Devendra Fadnavis govt over Nagpur violence Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Amid the demand by some right-wing outfits for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said it is not right to damage anyone's grave as this has been spoiling the peace and harmony in the state. Mayawati also said the government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in violence-hit Nagpur.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Priyanka Chaturvedi targets Devendra Fadnavis govt over Nagpur violence Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led government over the violence in Nagpur on Monday, and claimed Maharashtra is being strategically led towards making the state unattractive for investment, to help the neighbouring state to take advantage (in apparent reference to Gujarat).

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: ‘Understand the facts,’ BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat appeals public not to pay attention to rumours Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: On Nagpur violence, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat says, “I appeal to the public to understand the facts and not pay attention to rumours, and stay together harmoniously."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: AIMIM condemns violence, says ‘BJP spreads hatred’ Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan said the party condemns “every such violence". “Maharashtra govt should probe why such violence happened. There are certain people in BJP, who keep spreading hatred...we kept saying there should be action against such people...BJP is diverting attention by taking up an issue of 400-year-old Aurangzeb," he said.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: ‘Mob entered only Hindu houses and shops,’ says local BJP MLA | Watch Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: BJP MLA (Nagpur Central) Pravin Datke told ANI that after an agitation yesterday morning, an incident took place at Ganesh Peth police station, then everything was normal. However, later, the mob entered only Hindu houses and shops. “First, all the cameras were broken and then the violence was carried out with weapons in a preplanned manner... I spoke to the CP (Commissioner of Police), this is a sensitive area... We called PI Sanjay Singh for two hours but his phone was off... We had been reaching out to the police. When the police reached here, everything was done here," Datke said.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: 'They vandalised shops...they set fire to 8-10 vehicle,' says Hanspuri local Nagpur, Maharashtra: A local from the Hansapuri area says, " They vandalised shops...they set fire to 8-10 vehicles"

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Morning visuals from the Mahal area | Watch Maharashtra: Morning visuals from the Mahal area of Nagpur, where a clash took place last night following a dispute between two groups.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Curfew imposed in several areas under Section 163 According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. (ANI)

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Nagpur violence under control, Section 144 imposed: Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal Speaking to ANI, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal said, "The situation is peaceful right now. A photo was burned, following which people gathered, we requested them, and we even took action in this respect. They had even come to my office to meet me. They were told that an FIR had been lodged based on the names they mentioned and action would be taken against them..."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Vehicles torched, stones pelted in Hansapuri Vehicles set on fire and stones pelted in Nagpur’s Hansapuri area. Authorities are yet to provide further information on the incident. In an earlier clash, violence had broken out in Mahal area.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Congress MP says violence aimed at diverting attention from key issues Congress MP Shyamkumar Barve says, "The kind of attempt is being, a Hindu-Muslim clash has never happened in Nagpur. I want to appeal to both communities to maintain peace...an attempt is being made to divert attention from key issues through such incidents."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Eyewitness describes masked mob violence in Hansapuri An eyewitness and local from Hansapuri area says, "A team came here, their faces were hidden with scarfs. They had sharp weapons, stickers and bottles in their hands. They started the ruckus, vandalised shops and pelted stones. They also torched vehicles." (ANI)

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Vishal Patil says 'communal violence politically motivated, not religious' Vishal Prakashbapu Patil, Independent MP From Sangli, says, "I would appeal to everyone to maintain peace...communal violence is always made to happen for political benefits. Those who are encouraging this, I want to tell them, Muslims in Maharashtra have no attachment towards Aurangzeb...so this should not be made a religious issue."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Congress MP Imran slams police, saying, ‘they are mute spectators’ "The incident that happened in Nagpur is very saddening. Hatred must not be spread in the country...," says Congress MP Imran Masood. "Police are mute spectators, what will they do? This is happening under the watch of the Police only...it is the home of the CM so he should see what is happening...if you spread hatred, the peace in the country will be disturbed and development won't happen...if they have formed govt, they should work for the welfare of people but they are digging up 400-year-old issues."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Maharashtra Minority Commission says ‘outsiders responsible for violence’ Pyare Khan, Chairman, Maharashtra Minority Commission, says, "It is a very unfortunate incident, such an incident should not have happened in Nagpur because this is a place of saints...during Ram Navami, here, Muslims people set up tents to welcome Hindus...there is a Dargah here were Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, people from all religions visits...those people who are involved in this violence are not people from here (Nagpur). Some anti-social elements came from outside and they did the violence...I appeal to everyone to maintain peace...violence doesn't benefit anyone."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis condemns violence, orders strict action Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Stones were pelted, and the police were attacked. This is very wrong, and I am monitoring the situation. I have directed the Police Commissioner to take strict action to maintain law and order and restore peace."

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Pawan Khera says ‘game is being played and the 300-year-old history is being turned into an issue’ Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Congress leader Pawan Kherasaid, “Riot broke out in Mahal area of Nagpur, the hometown of Maharashtra CM. Nagpur is a 300-year-old city. In these 300 years of history, no riot has occurred in Nagpur. We should all ask why such a situation formed." Blaming right wing party BJP, Pawan Khera said, “There is BJP in power in both Centre and State. If VHP and Bajrang Dal organised a protest demanding the removal of the tomb of Aurangzeb, did the Government make no arrangements to maintain law and order?" "Congress party and all of us appeal to the people of Nagpur to maintain peace. A game is being played and the 300-year-old history is being turned into an issue. Don't fall victim to this game, maintain peace, as that is in our interest. A few political parties provocate people and think that their political interests lie in this. We have to avoid such politics. Peace is important for us." the Congress leader added.

Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Maharashtra BJP Chief says ‘first priority is to restore peace’ Nagpur Riots Today LIVE: Maharashtra Minister and State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters, “First priority is to restore peace in society and keep it away from rumours. An investigation will later reveal why the unrest occurred. But the people of Nagpur should not believe rumours and support Police administration. Police are trying to maintain peace. All of us have urged everyone to maintain peace and uphold the prestige of Nagpur".