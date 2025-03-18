Nagpur Violence: The Maharashtra police in Nagpur has registered FIRs against office-bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during their protest demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

Protests Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Spark Communal Tensions Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday evening, triggered by a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The protest began around 7:30 pm in the Chitnis Park area of Mahal, with stones hurled at police amid false rumours that a holy book had been desecrated during the demonstration.

This misinformation sparked widespread outrage within the Muslim community, leading to clashes and vandalism across several areas, including Kotwali and Ganeshpeth.

Nagpur Violence: Legal Action and Response A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Ganeshpeth police station against several VHP and Bajrang Dal officials, including Govind Shende, VHP's secretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. However, no arrests have been made yet.

A complaint was lodged against the protesters after the agitation, accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of a community. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered, an official of Ganeshpeth police station said.

Others named in the FIR against VHP and Bajrang Dal office-bearers include Amol Thakre, Dr Mahajan, Tayani, Rajat Puri, Sushil, Vrushabh Arkhel, Shubham and Mukesh Barapatre under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The police have imposed a curfew in several areas, restricting movement to essential services only in Nagpur.

Security forces are patrolling sensitive locations, and checkpoints have been established to maintain order.

Nagpur Violence: VHP Denies Wrongdoing The VHP has denied any wrongdoing, stating that they only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb and not any religious texts. They have called for stern action against those responsible for the clashes and suggested invoking the National Security Act (NSA).