Nagpur Violence: The rioters who stormed Nagpur on Monday evening tried to disrobe a female police officer and touched her inappropriately, an FIR by the Maharashtra police has revealed. The mob also hurled petrol bombs at the police during the violence, police said.

At least 51 people have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17.

Alleged ‘mastermind’ of the clashes that rocked Nagpur on Monday evening, Faheem Khan, has been arrested on Wednesday by the Maharashtra police.

The Maharashtra police had filed three cases in connection with the Nagpur violence that was triggered by right-wing groups demanding that Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad be dismantled.

Police have also registered FIRs against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal office bearers.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the Maharashtra Assembly that three cases had been registered at Ganeshpeth Police Station and two at Tehsil police station.

Nagpur Violence: What FIR reveals Molestation of a Woman Police Officer The FIR states that one of the accused inappropriately tried to touch a woman police officer's uniform and body during the violence. The accused also attempted to remove her clothes, made obscene gestures, and misbehaved with other women police personnel.

Provocative Slogans and Gestures The FIR in Nagpur Violence also noted that the group of rioters were seen shouting provocative slogans aimed at inciting communal tension in the area. They also made lewd comments and passed obscene gestures towards women police officers.

Mob Conspired to Create Chaos According to the FIR, the group that came to the police station allegedly gathered more people and conspired to create religious conflict between the two communities.

Mob of 500-600 Gathered The FIR also states that about 500 to 600 people from one community gathered at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Chowk.

Mob Armed with Axes, Stones, Sticks The FIR stated that despite attempts by Inspector Machhindra Pandit and other officers to disperse the crowd, the situation worsened as the Nagpur violence mob stayed and armed itself with deadly weapons, including axes, stones, and sticks.

Their actions were aimed at instilling fear and disrupting social harmony, allegedly to escalate religious tensions, said the FIR.

Injured Police Officers Named Nagpur violence FIR copy mentioned that police officers on duty, including Niketan Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shashikant Satav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Anita More, Assistant Commissioner of Police, were attacked and sustained injuries.