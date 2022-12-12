India's sixth Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Nagpur on Sunday, 11 Decemeber. Speaking about the event, Saket Ranjan, the Chief Public Relations Officer of South East Central Railway said, "This is the first train which is running at the speed of 130 kmph in the area. Apart from being the first Vande Bharat train between the two states, its biggest feature is the interior design which is like a complete aeroplane and the whole train is equipped with armour. It can run at a maximum speed of 160, but our maximum speed is 130."

