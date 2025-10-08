Nagraj Manjule's ‘Jhund’ film actor Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri killed by friend in Nagpur

Actor Priyanshu alias Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, who became famous for his onscreen character ‘Babu Chhetri’ in Hindi film “Jhund”, was allegedly murdered by his friend following a drunken brawl in Nagpur on Wednesday, 8 October.

The accused, identified as Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu (20), has been arrested.

Who is Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri? 21-year-old Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri had won acclaim for his role in the 2022 biographical sports film ‘Jhund,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Jhund, based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, is about a sports teacher who, on the edge of retirement, forms a football team with children from a slum area and how it changes their lives.

Here's what happened: According to the police, Sahu and Chhetri were close friends who would often consume liquor together. After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Chhetri reportedly travelled by Sahu's motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session

“This occurred a few hours before Chhetri was found injured early Wednesday morning,” the official said, citing preliminary investigation.

Under the influence of alcohol, in the wee hours on Wednesday, Chhetri allegedly threatened Sahu during an argument before falling asleep.

“Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon,” the official added.

At around 3 AM, locals spotted Chhetri lying half-naked in serious condition, bound with plastic wires, and alerted the police. Police rushed him to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

The victim was a resident of the Lumbini Nagar area in Nagpur city.

“We have registered a case of murder and arrested Sahu,” the official said, adding that Chhetri and Sahu had criminal backgrounds with cases of theft and assault pending against them.