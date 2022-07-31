Naidu exhorts police forces to skill, equip themselves to deal with cybercrime

Naidu exhorts police forces to skill, equip themselves to deal with cybercrime2 min read . 02:51 PM IST
NEW DELHI: The vice president, M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday exhorted police forces to skill and equip themselves to deal with cybercrime and other 21st century offences.
Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of cybercrime and other modern-day offences such as online frauds and transboundary crimes, the vice president exhorted police forces to skill and equip themselves to deal with these 21st century crimes in an effective and speedy manner.
Addressing the police personnel after presenting Presidential Police Colours to Tamil Nadu olice in Chennai, Naidu appreciated Tamil Nadu police for establishing a separate cybercrime wing with 46 cybercrime police stations in addition to various cyber forensic facilities to investigate cybercrime cases on scientific lines.
“Upgradation of skills, improvement of infrastructure facilities, and change of attitude of the police force are key elements in the modernization of the police," he added.
The vice president also lauded Tamil Nadu police for an exclusive Idol Wing, first of its kind in the country, to investigate cases of theft or loss of cultural artefacts.
Commending the state police for retrieving ten priceless antique idols from the USA and Australia recently, he said that we must make every effort to preserve our age-old cultural heritage and civilisational values. Referring to rich and glorious cultural heritage of the state of Tamil Nadu, he emphasised the need to preserve it for our future generations.
The vice president called upon the police forces to be extra sensitive in matters relating to crimes against women and said that creating a safe and enabling environment for women is very important to help them grow and attain their full potential.
He praised Tamil Nadu for having the highest number of women police stations and the second highest strength of women police personnel in the country.
“Women form half of our population but a lot still remains to be done to provide them equal opportunities on various fronts," the vice president said.
