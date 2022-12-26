Nainital HC makes masks mandatory amid fear of surge in Covid cases

The Nainital High Court on Monday made masks mandatory inside the courtroom amid fear of a surge in Covid-19 cases. In an official notification, the high court said, "In view of the danger of spreading of Covid-19, it will be possible to enter the courtroom only by wearing a mask in the Nainital High Court".
On the instructions of Nainital High Court Chief Justice Vipin Shanghvi, the Registrar of the High Court issued a notification that all officers, staff, lawyers, and parties will be able to enter the court only by wearing masks.
As per the notification, the Registrar has also instructed for continuous sanitization of all courtrooms and not to allow crowding inside the courts.
Separately, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the health department to launch a drive to administer booster doses of the Covid vaccine to effectively control the pandemic.
He asked officials of the department to start holding camps to administer booster doses to people from Friday.
Awareness about the importance of the booster dose should be created and people should be encouraged to get themselves vaccinated.
If fresh cases are reported, send the samples for genome sequencing, he said.
The Covid control rooms should be activated in all the districts, the chief minister said.
Dhami issued the instructions while chairing a high-level meeting of health department officials to discuss steps to prevent a pandemic flare-up.
In a virtual meeting held on 23 December, state health minister Dhan Singh Rawat emphasised the importance of booster doses.
Held at the secretariat, the meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, DGP Ashok Kumar, and Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi apart from health department officials.
The meeting took place amid a spurt in Covid cases in several countries recently, including China.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently wrote to all states and Union Territories emphasising whole genome sequencing of positive Covid cases to track the new variants.
In a virtual meeting, Uttarakhand's Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar asked the Chief Medical Officers of all districts to ensure preparations for the prevention and control of new variants of Covid in accordance with the operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy issued in June this year.
He asked the CMOs to keep a vigil on the new variant of the virus and send all fresh positive cases confirmed through RTPCR tests for whole genome sequence to the Government Doon Medical College.
In a separate letter to all District Magistrates, the health secretary asked them to ensure that details of all patients with influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory illnesses coming to hospitals are entered in the portal of the integrated health information platform.
People should be encouraged to wear masks in crowded places and vaccination coverage should be expanded especially in high-risk settlements.
People with mild symptoms should be treated in home isolation, the official said.
Adequate availability of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU beds, and medicines at health centres should be ensured besides the functionality of oxygen generation plants.
He also asked people not to panic but follow the safety guidelines issued by the government from time to time, saying Covid continues to be a global threat to public health.
