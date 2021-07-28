The Nainital High Court on Wednesday strongly reprimanded the Uttarakhand government for not following the Covid-related protocols at tourist places in the state. The court has also banned the Char Dham Yatra till 18 August in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, schools in Uttarakhand, which have remained closed because of the Covid pandemic for a long time, will resume classes for the students of classes 6 to 12 from 1 August.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, Cabinet Minister and state government's spokesman Subodh Uniyal said.

The cabinet also decided to elevate the stature of Kausani, a popular tourist spot in Bageshwar district, from a gram panchayat to a nagar panchayat for the creation of better infrastructure for tourists.

Meanwhile, India recorded 43,654 new cases of coronavirus today that took its tally to 3,14,84,605 while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, and comprises 1.27% of the total infections. The national coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 97.39%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 17,36,857 coronavirus tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 46,09,00,978.

The daily positivity rate increased to 2.51% from 1.73% on Tuesday. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.36%, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, it stated.

The total number of coronavirus vaccine shots administered till now as part of the nationwide inoculation campaign has reached 44.61 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.