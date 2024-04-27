Nainital forest fires: 31 fires destroy over 33.34 hectares of forest land in Uttarakhand | 10 latest update
Uttarakhand's Nainital district reports 31 pine forest fires in various areas, affecting Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayan Nagar, Bhawali, Ramgarh, and Mukteshwar.
As the forest fire in Uttarakhand's Nainital district continues to rage over 36 hours now, the Indian Air Force on Saturday said it has employed the Mi-17 helicopter for undertaking Bambi Bucket Operation to douse the flames.
