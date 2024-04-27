As the forest fire in Uttarakhand's Nainital district continues to rage over 36 hours now, the Indian Air Force on Saturday said it has employed the Mi-17 helicopter for undertaking Bambi Bucket Operation to douse the flames. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hilly state has reported as many as 31 pine forest fires in various areas since Friday. Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayan Nagar, Bhawali, Ramgarh and Mukteshwar areas of the district have been affected, officials were quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to hold a meeting with forest officials in Haldwani to review the situation later today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is all to know about the Nainital forest fire in 10 points: CM Dhami took a stock of the massive Nainital forest fire and its surrounding forest areas by conducting an aerial survey.

As the forest fire builds up in the vicinity of an Air Force Station near Nainital, the IAF has activated its aerial fire fighting capability, employing a Mi-17 V5 helicopter for undertaking Bambi Bucket Ops, said Indian Air Force.

According to the officials, as many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fire were reported from various parts of the state on Friday. These fie have destroyed 33.34 hectares of forest land.

Talking to news agency ANI, the chief minister said that the fires are a challenge for Uttarakhand and the state is working alongside the Indian Army to douse the flames. "This is a big fire. We are working for all the essential needs. We have asked for help from the Army." Also read: IAF chopper takes water from Bhimtal lake to douse forest fires; CM to hold meeting in Haldwani "I am going to conduct a meeting in Haldwani today. We have conducted a meeting in Dehradun also regarding this. We will try to control the fire as soon as possible," Dhami told ANI.

Three men were arrested in Rudraprayag on Friday for allegedly trying to set fire to forests.

The Nainital forest fire worsened to a point where it posed a threat to the residents of High Court Colony.

Anil Joshi, a resident of the Pines area and assistant registrar of the Uttarakhand High Court told PTI that the fire had engulfed an old and vacant house located near The Pines on Friday. "It did not cause any damage to High Court Colony but it came dangerously close to the buildings."

The Nainital forest fire had also affected traffic movement in the area.

According to a PTI report, from November 1 last year till now, a total of 575 incidents of forest fire have been reported in Uttarakhand, affecting 689.89 hectares of forest area and costing the state than ₹ 14 lakh.

14 lakh. The district administration has banned boating in Naini lake (Naini Tal) in view of the blaze.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!