People in Bihar's Seemanchal region have been alarmed by the threat of the Nairobi fly infection. After several people in the Bihar region of Kishanganj contracted the Nairobi fly infection, the health department has been put on alert. The people are receiving instruction from the government on how to prevent being bitten by the Nairobi fly. The health authorities have asked the doctors to create plans in case there are more cases in the area, despite the lack of official figures regarding the number of infected individuals.

The Nairobi fly is a member of the Staphylinidae family of rove beetles. These flies have the capacity to irritate or burn human skin. Kenya flies and dragon bugs are other names for Nairobi flies. They belong to the species Paederus eximius and Paederus sabaeus.

The Nairobi fly bites people and exudes pedrin, an acidic liquid that burns the affected portions of the skin. Blindness may result if the liquid contacts the eyes or rests on the eye. The blood's pedrin and that of the acid fly, also known as the Nairobi fly, can interact and destroy the body's vital organs.

More than 100 students at a local engineering college reportedly developed severe skin diseases after coming into contact with Nairobi flies, according to recent reports from Sikkim. While other sick children totally recovered after receiving medication, reports state that one youngster who contracted the insect required hand surgery.

Skin irritation called paederus dermatitis is brought on by coming into contact with specific rove beetle species, like the Nairobi fly. It is also referred to as Nairobi fly rash, rove beetle rash, dermatitis linearis, spider lick, and night burn.

After rubbing the beetle against the skin or crushing it against it, a blistering rash develops that can last for up to 48 hours before going away. A soap and water wash should be performed on the affected regions.