Nairobi Fly Infection that destroys vital organs reported in Bihar, Sikkim

People in Bihar's Seemanchal region have been alarmed by the threat of the Nairobi fly infection. After several people in the Bihar region of Kishanganj contracted the Nairobi fly infection, the health department has been put on alert. The people are receiving instruction from the government on how to prevent being bitten by the Nairobi fly. The health authorities have asked the doctors to create plans in case there are more cases in the area, despite the lack of official figures regarding the number of infected individuals.

