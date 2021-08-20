New Delhi: Television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) has announced the appointment of Nakul Chopra as its new chief executive officer, effective 25 August, 2021. Former CEO Sunil Lulla has resigned his remit to pursue his ambition as an entrepreneur, the firm said in a statement.

To be sure, Lulla’s tenure was marked by raging controversies, such as the TRP scam in which Ramil Ramgarhia, former chief operating officer of BARC and Partho Dasgupta, former CEO, were arrested with many television broadcasters and media and entertainment industry experts questioning the credibility of BARC itself. The agency has paused the publishing of weekly data for news channels since October, as a response to the same.

Chopra had joined the BARC India Board in 2016 and was subsequently appointed chairman of the company (2018-19). In January 2020, he was appointed a member of its oversight committee. An advertising and marketing professional, he brings nearly four decades of experience in financial and general management, process management as well as navigating the corporate legal environment. Chopra has served as CEO, India and South Asia of advertising agency Publicis Worldwide, from 2004 to 2017, which saw him establish Publicis in India. Prior to that he had served as executive vice-president, Trikaya Grey Advertising from 1989 to 1995. Chopra has also served as president, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) from 2016 to 2018.

“TV continues to be the definitive screen of the Indian home – its strong reach and connect continues to elicit the trust of advertisers. I look forward to working with the BARC team in further building on TV measurement and continuing the journey toward screen agnostic measurement," Chopra said in a statement.

While Lulla confirmed he was embarking upon an entrepreneurial journey, Punit Goenka, chairman, BARC India called Chopra “the natural and unanimous choice of the Board for the continuing journey of adding robustness to the BARC currency and strengthening the governance of the television audience measurement body".

