Nakul Chopra appointed new BARC India CEO

Chopra had joined the BARC India Board in 2016 and was subsequently appointed chairman of the company (2018-19). In January 2020, he was appointed a member of its oversight committee. An advertising and marketing professional, he brings nearly four decades of experience in financial and general management, process management as well as navigating the corporate legal environment. Chopra has served as CEO, India and South Asia of advertising agency Publicis Worldwide, from 2004 to 2017, which saw him establish Publicis in India. Prior to that he had served as executive vice-president, Trikaya Grey Advertising from 1989 to 1995. Chopra has also served as president, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) from 2016 to 2018.