NAL gears up to soar high, set to unveil India's maiden High Altitude Platform in May2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 03:12 PM IST
- The scientific agency informed that the full-fledged version of the HAP will be ready in around two-three years
The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) is set to launch India's first High Altitude Platform (HAP) in May. The CSIR-associated institution will first try with the prototype device which will fly up to a range of around 3 km. The object is seen as a more evolved version of a drone that can fly up to the range of 18-20 km from the ground.
