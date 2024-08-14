Nalin Prabhat’s tenure as DG NSG cut short for deputation to AGMUT cadre

  • Nalin Prabhat is presently serving as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

Livemint
Updated14 Aug 2024, 09:19 PM IST
NSG DG Nalin Prabhat
NSG DG Nalin Prabhat

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned the inter-state deputation of NSG DG Nalin Prabhat of the Andhra Pradesh cadre to the AGMUT cadre for a tenure of three years.

Prabhat, a senior IPS officer, is presently serving as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

“The undersigned is directed to convey approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for: (i) Curtailment of tenure of Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92) as Director General, National Security Guard(NSG). (ii) Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92) from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT Cadre, initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines.”

Also Read | Bureaucratic reshuffle: Key appointments in agriculture, steel, other ministries

In a officer memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “It is requested that Shri Nalin Prabhat, IPS (AP:92), DG, NSG may be relieved immediately to enable him to join AGMUT cadre.”

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer Govind Mohan was appointed the next Union Home Secretary, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (Sikkim: 1989), Secretary, Ministry of Culture as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect. The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (Assam-Meghalaya: 1984) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024," the order stated.

Also Read | Govind Mohan appointed as the next Union Home Secretary

Mohan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had served as joint secretary and additional secretary in the Union Home Ministry before being appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Culture in October 2021.

Also Read | Batchmates hail appointment of ‘disciplinarian’ Somanathan as cabinet secretary

Bhalla was appointed the Union Home Secretary in August 2019. He has had the longest tenure in the crucial post considered next to the country's top bureaucrat -- the cabinet secretary.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 09:19 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNalin Prabhat’s tenure as DG NSG cut short for deputation to AGMUT cadre

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue