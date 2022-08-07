Home / News / India / Nallathamby Kalaiselvi becomes first woman to head India's top scientific body. Key thing to know
Nallathamby Kalaiselvi becomes first woman to head India's top scientific body. Key thing to know
1 min read.10:26 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has become the first woman to become the Director General of CSIR, she will hold the position for a period of two years
Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has become the first ever woman director general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR). Established in 1942, CSIR is a consortium of 38 research institutes across the country.
1) Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has risen through CSIR ranks from starting her career in research as an entry-level scientist to becoming the Director General of CSIR
2) This is not the first time that Nallathamby Kalaiselvi is making history by being the first woman to head an institute. She has broken the glass ceiling before in 2019 when she became the first woman to lead the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI)
2) Nallathamby Kalaiselvi has been appointed the CSIR Director General for a period of two years. She has also been appointed as secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research
3) Kalaiselvi is succeeding Shekhar Mande as Director-General. Mande had retired in April and since then Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary Department of Biotechnology had been given the additional charge of CSIR
4) She is presently the Director of Central Electrochemical Research Institute at Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
5) She did her schooling in Tamil medium from Ambasamudhram in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu which helped her prepare for understanding scientific concepts in college
6) Kalaiselvi has more than 125 research papers and six patents to her name. She is known for her work in the field of lithium-ion batteries and is currently involved in the development of practically viable Sodium-ion/Lithium-sulfur batteries and supercapacitors.
