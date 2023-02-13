Namami Gange Mission-II approved with budgetary outlay of ₹22,500 cr till 2026
The minister said that the Namami Gange Programme was launched in June 2014 for a period up to 31 March, 2021 to rejuvenate River Ganga and its tributaries with a budgetary outlay of Rs.20,000 crore.
New Delhi: The government has approved Namami Gange Mission-II with a budgetary outlay of Rs.22,500 crore till 2026, including projects for existing liabilities of Rs.11,225 crore and new projects/interventions of ₹11,275 crore, minister of state for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu said on Monday.
