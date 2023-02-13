Namami Gange Mission-II approved with budgetary outlay of 22,500 cr till 2026

Tudu said that 177 sewerage infrastructure projects are taken up with a cost of Rs. 26,673.06 crore for creation and rehabilitation of 5,269.87 million litres per day (MLD) of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) capacity and laying of around 5,213.49 km sewerage network. “Among these, 99 sewerage projects are complete, resulting in creation and rehabilitation of 2,043.05 MLD of STP capacity and laying of 4,260.95 km sewerage network. In order to sustain the continued operation of the sewage treatment infrastructure, hybrid annuity-based PPP mode has also been adopted."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}