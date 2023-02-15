Namaskara, Sania Mirza! RCB’s WPL cricket team welcomes tennis legend; watch her message to fans
‘We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza,’ wrote RCB while welcoming the tennis legend.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women's team mentored by Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. On February 15, the RCB's official Twitter account acknowledged the change.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×