Namaz at Shaniwar Wada: BJP MP ‘purifies’ fort with cow urine as viral video sparks political row in Pune

A viral video showing Muslim women offering namaz at the historic Shaniwar Wada fort in Pune has sparked a political row, with BJP MP Medha Kulkarni carrying out a "purification ceremony" with cow urine and holding a demonstration in protest against the "outrageous" act.

On October 19, the BJP MP shared the viral clip, writing, "Shaniwar Wada will not hold namaz recitation, the Hindu community has awakened!"

Calling for supporters to gather at the iconic fort—a symbol of the Maratha empire—Kulkarni asked, "Historical heritage site or non-Hindu prayer site?"

She went on to declare the incident shown in the viral clip as a "matter of concern and outrage" for residents of Pune.

Later on Saturday, after the "purification ceremony", Kulkarni led a demonstration against what she described as attempt to stir communal tensions.

"The recent revelation of Namaz being recited at the historic Shaniwar Wada, a witness to the golden moments of the Maratha Empire, is extremely outrageous," the BJP MP posted on X along with photos of the protest.

"To protest this act and to demand action against the elements attempting to disrupt Pune’s social harmony, a demonstration was organized on behalf of the entire Hindu community, in which participation was made to condemn this incident and demand action against the culprits," she said.

"In the future, it is necessary for Hindus to unite against such incidents, and it is our duty to preserve Hindu culture, Hindu traditions, and the glorious history of Hindus," Kulkarni asserted.

Rane defends protest against namaz recitation Even as the Nationalist Congress Party accused the BJP of trying to stoke tensions, MLA Nitesh Rane came to the protesters' defence.

"If you want to offer namaz there, will you be fine with Hindus going to Haji Ali and chanting Hanuman Chalisa? Will your sentiments not be hurt?” Rane asked while speaking to reporters.

"One should offer prayers only at places meant for them. If Hindu workers raised their voice, it is correct," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the three unidentified women in the viral video based on a complaint by an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer.