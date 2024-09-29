Names of 10 geological sites sent for inclusion in world heritage list, says government

The Centre on Sunday said the names of 10 geological sites sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for inclusion in the list of world heritage sites are under scrutiny

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
A satellite image of the lunar crater in Maharashtra
A satellite image of the lunar crater in Maharashtra

The Centre on Sunday said the names of 10 geological sites sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for inclusion in the list of world heritage sites are under scrutiny.

Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao, during an event in the national capital, said there are about 1,200 world heritage sites worldwide, 42 of which are in India, but none of these are geological sites.

The Mines secretary said there are about 100 geo-heritage sites in India, of which 32 have been officially recognised asNational Geological Heritage Monument Sites, but these National Geological Monuments are known mostly as tourism sites, and people are not aware of their geological importance.

Also Read | Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe at Modi govt over UPS scheme

Stressing the recognition of at least two geo-parks in coming years in India, PTI quoted the Mines secretary as saying,” We need to work together.”

The top mining official said unlike archaeological sites, there is no legislation to protect geo-heritage sites. The Geo Heritage Sites and Geo-relics Bill, 2022, which aims to protect India's geological heritage, are still under process.

Also Read | After Hassan Nasrallah, Israel kills Hezbollah’s Nabil Kaouk in Lebanon strike

The Mines secretary said the country has excellent geo-heritage sites like Lunar crater in Maharashtra, Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh,Columnar Basalt at St. Mary’s Island in Karnataka and Gandikota gorge in Andhra Pradesh. Each of these geological monuments offer invaluable insights into the history of Earth science, serving as markers of our planet’s evolutionary history.

Also Read | Udhayanidhi elevated as Tamil Nadu Dy CM; Senthil, 3 others sworn-in as minister

Rao said there is another global designation known as International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) sites and some of the sites have been recognised in Sikkim.

Rao further requested UNESCO to provide support in getting recognition to some of the Indian sites as UNESCO Global Geopark to showcase not only the earth's geological past, but celebrate cultural connections to the land. At present, there are 213 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 48 countries.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaNames of 10 geological sites sent for inclusion in world heritage list, says government

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.