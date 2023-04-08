Names of Ambani-Adani are being taken to… Sharad Pawar2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM IST
- Sharad Pawar said that he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×