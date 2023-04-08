Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country.

“I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important," NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar said. “We had a joint meeting of all the opposition parties and we discussed all the issues there. There were some issues on which we did not agree but everyone put forth their views in the meeting," the veteran leader said on 'opposition unity' for 2024 polls.

Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said that he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective. Talking to reporters, Pawar said if a JPC has 21 members, 15 will be from the ruling party and six from the opposition due to numerical strength in Parliament, which will create doubts on the panel. He said the apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges with a direction of submitting the report in a specific time period. "I am not completely opposed to the JPC…there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs.

#WATCH | Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/FnJreX77mm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," Pawar said. The NCP chief also said he was not aware of the antecedents of United States-based Hindenburg Research, which has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Gautam Adani.

#WATCH | We had a joint meeting of all the opposition parties and we discussed all the issues there. There were some issues on which we did not agree but everyone put forth their views in the meeting: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on 'opposition unity' for 2024 polls pic.twitter.com/yunpKEKzM2 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

It has resulted in strident protests by the opposition Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and others against the Narendra Modi government seeking a JPC probe. The Adani group has refuted the allegations. "One foreign company takes a position about the situation in the country. We should decide how much focus should be on this. Instead of this (JPC), a Supreme Court panel is more effective," Pawar added.

*With agency inputs