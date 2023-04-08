Names of Ambani-Adani are being taken to… Sharad Pawar

Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said that he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective. Talking to reporters, Pawar said if a JPC has 21 members, 15 will be from the ruling party and six from the opposition due to numerical strength in Parliament, which will create doubts on the panel. He said the apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges with a direction of submitting the report in a specific time period. "I am not completely opposed to the JPC…there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs.