Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Namibian cheetah gives birth to three cubs in MP's Kuno National Park | Watch video of 'adorable' cubs

Namibian cheetah gives birth to three cubs in MP's Kuno National Park | Watch video of 'adorable' cubs

Livemint

A Namibian cheetah named Aasha has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The news was announced by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who praised the success of the conservation project.

Madhya Pradesh, Jan 3 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shares a video of the three cubs after their birth by Namibian Cheetah 'Aasha' in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

A Namibian cheetah named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given birth to three cubs in the Kuno National Park. The news was shared online by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, with many hailing it as a ‘roaring success’ for the ongoing conservation project. India had brought several felines from Namibia and South Africa as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project in 2022.

“Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha," tweeted Environment Minister Yadav.

“Today, three cheetah cubs were born at Kuno National Park located in Sheopur district under the Cheetah Project started under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Government. It is a special day in the world. There was a time when cheetahs were extinct from Asia. Now a new sprout has sprouted (referring to birth of Cheetah cubs)," cheered Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Visuals shared online showed the cubs meowing as they paw at the grass and have been dubbed “adorable" by numerous netizens.

The last cheetah died in the country in 1947 in Korea district in present-day Chhattisgarh, which was earlier part of Madhya Pradesh, and the species was declared extinct in India in 1952.

The first batch of eight Namibian cheetahs were released into the Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid-September 2022. This was followed by the translocation of around two dozen cheetahs from South Africa during the new few months. Intercontinental long-distance cheetah translocations have an inherent risk of mortality and eight cats out of the initial 20 have died since their relocation.

India recorded its first cheetah birth in 75 years last March after one of the big cats translocated from Namibia gave birth to four cubs. Only of them survived and continues to show a normal growth pattern.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.