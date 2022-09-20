Namibian cheetahs get two elephants as in-charge in India. All you need to know

The two elephants called Laxmi and Siddhant had been brought into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park last month prior to the arrival of the cheetahs
Two elephants from the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram have been brought in to take charge of the security and safety of the eight cheetahs from Namibia that were released into the Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on 17 September by prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The two elephants called Laxmi and Siddhant had been brought into Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park last month prior to the arrival of the cheetahs in order for them to get used to the environment. The two elephants have been chosen owing to their experience.
Reports have suggested that Laxmi and Siddhant played an pivotal role in the rescue operation to drive away four out of five leopards that entered the special enclosure made for the cheetahs before their arrival.
Both the elephants now patrol throughout the day with the security teams of the national park, apart from monitoring the cheetahs.
Know the elephants
Kuno National Park DFO Prakash Kumar Verma said that the 30-year-old Siddhnath is recognized in the state for the rescue operation of tigers. However, Siddhnath has a temper problem and had killed two mahouts in the year 2010.
Previous reports have made known that the elephant Siddhanth had played an important role in controlling a tiger in January 2021. The 25-year-old Lakshmi is of a very calm nature, however, is an expert in her work. Lakshmi has mastered the skill of jungle safari, rescue operation or jungle patrol.
India to get more cheetahs over the years
After translocating eight cheetahs to India, the nation is working with South Africa and Namibia to bring more cheetahs over the years, executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund Laurie Marker told news agency ANI. Lauri played a major role in the translocation of cheetahs to India.
Cheetah from Namibia quarantined
Cheetahs who arrived from Namibia to Kuno have to spend a month in quarantine in a special enclosure. Siddhanath and Lakshmi are monitoring the cheetahs present in these enclosures.
Following the arrival of eight Cheetahs from Namibia to India on Saturday, Laurie said, "Since its extinction, you can only get animals from somewhere else. This is the only population of cheetahs large enough to use for reintroduction and to establish a population, we must bring in more. India is working with South Africa for more and Namibia is also going to send more over the years."
