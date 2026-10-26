Namo Ghat helipad security breach: UP man poses as fake Army officer during Varanasi air show, arrested

A man disguising himself as an Army officer was arrested by the police during the recently concluded Indian Air Force air show, 'Wings over Ganges', at Namo Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, according to a report by Bhaskar English. The man, identified as Arpit Chaturvedi, was roaming in the restricted area on October 24 while claiming to be an Army official.
Police became vigilant after receiving information about a suspicious individual, prompting them to question him. After hours of questioning, it was discovered that he was posing as a fake Army officer. Police subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Further investigation revealed that the accused, Arpit Chaturvedi, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district.
According to a report by Assam Tribune, Sub-Inspector Chandan Kumar was posted at Namo Ghat during the air show and was carrying out his duties alongside Head Constable Hriday Narayan Maurya and Constable Mehboob Alam when they received a tip-off about a man behaving suspiciously near the helipad at Namo Ghat.
When the police asked Chaturvedi to show his identity card and other official documents to verify that he was an Army official, he failed to do so, leading to his arrest.
The police registered case No. 0189/2026 against him at Adampur Police Station. The case was registered under Sections 204 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
The three-day air show, which featured aerial manoeuvres by the IAF's premier display teams, concluded on October 25. The final day, Sunday, also witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.
According to news agency PTI, the show featured fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI, the indigenous Tejas and LCH Prachand, along with helicopter displays.
Three Kiran aircraft flew in a 'V' formation, creating a spectacle in the colours of the national flag, while Mi-17 helicopters carrying the tricolour participated in the Omkar formation.
The Surya Kiran aerobatic team showcased precision flying and coordinated manoeuvres, while the Sarang helicopter display team enthralled spectators with its aerial stunts.
PM Modi's presence at the event generated considerable enthusiasm among residents, with large numbers of people gathering along the route from the police lines to Namo Ghat to welcome the prime minister.
BJP workers and local residents greeted PM Modi with rose petals, traditional musical performances and cultural programmes at designated points along the route.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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