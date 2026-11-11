Namo Yamuna River Safari: Parvesh Verma rides jet ski — Check ticket prices, location & how to reach Delhi’s 1st cruise

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday rode a jet ski on the Yamuna at the launch of the city's first cruise service, Namo Yamuna River Safari.

Verma, who could be seen steering the jet ski from left to right while riding with a guide, said the BJP government has taken significant steps toward rejuvenation work along the Yamuna's 52-km stretch through Delhi over the past 18 months.

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“Our priority from day one has been to clean Maa Yamuna and develop a beautiful riverfront for Delhi, just like the Sabarmati riverfront (in Ahmedabad). I believe that a riverfront can become a reality only when the river is clean,” Verma said.

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"In the next phase, we will focus on the stretch from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj, which will take another two to two-and-a-half years," he added.

Also Read | Delhi launches electric Namo Yamuna cruise to boost river tourism

Namo Yamuna River Safari: Location & future plan The Namo Yamuna River Safari operates along an approximately 4-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Delhi government has developed a riverfront terminal at Sonia Vihar, complete with two floating jetties to facilitate passenger boarding and disembarkation.

The broader project identifies an approximately 6-km stretch between Wazirabad Barrage and Jagatpur as suitable for water transport. A minimum navigational depth of 1.5 metres has been prescribed for operating small passenger vessels along the stretch.

The Delhi government plans to introduce a second electric cruise with similar capacity by February-March 2027.

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Namo Yamuna River Safari: Tickets and timings Entry Fee: ₹50 for access to the riverfront premises.

Cruise Fare: ₹500 for a complete journey.

Duration: The electric vessel accommodates 30 passengers and takes about 35 to 45 minutes to travel the designated route and return to the starting point.

Monsoon Schedule: The service will remain closed from July 1 to September 30 each year due to changing river conditions.

Also Read | Yamuna River Cruise: Delhi to get its first recreational cruise service today

Namo Yamuna River Safari: Riverfront facilities The riverfront terminal, developed at Sonia Vihar, has two floating jetties to facilitate passenger boarding and disembarkation. The terminal also has ticket counters, a guard room, paid vehicle parking, a waiting area, a food court and commercial shops.

The premises feature a children's play zone, gaming activities, and ecological trails and walking paths, allowing visitors to explore the riverfront beyond the cruise.

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A theme-based musical fountain has also been developed, through which the story of Lord Krishna and the significance and glory of Yamuna will be presented through music.

Other facilities include a charging station for electric cruises, separate toilet facilities for men, women and persons with disabilities, a sewage treatment plant, a borewell for drinking water and kitchen and storage areas.

The project also includes lighting arrangements and a concrete-block access road. Electric-powered vessels are intended to promote environment-friendly transport and sustainable river tourism.

Namo Yamuna River Safari: How to reach by metro? The nearest transit hub is the Sonia Vihar Metro Station on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line. E-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws are readily available from the station to cover the short distance to the riverfront terminal.

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Namo Yamuna River Safari: How to reach by bus? Visitors opting for public transit can take DTC bus routes, such as the 258 (which runs from Mori Gate and passes through Sonia Vihar's Pusta roads), to reach the terminal area.

Namo Yamuna River Safari: How to reach by own car? If you are driving, the Sonia Vihar riverfront is easily accessible via the Wazirabad Road and the Signature Bridge. The terminal features a dedicated paid vehicle parking area, making it highly convenient for those travelling in personal vehicles.

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