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Namo Yamuna River Safari: When will Delhi’s 5-km cruise start? Location, ticket price, nearest Delhi metro station

The project, being developed between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, will begin trial operations on Monday.

Kanishka Singharia
Published26 Oct 2026, 07:36 PM IST
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Namo Yamuna River Safari: Everything you need to know. (AI-generated)
Namo Yamuna River Safari: Everything you need to know. (AI-generated)
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Residents of the national capital are set to experience their first-ever Yamuna River cruise in a few days, with the launch expected before Chhath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. She hopes the 5-km stretch will offer Delhiites a new destination for family picnics.

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The project, being developed between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, will begin trial operations on Monday.

During an inspection, Gupta said the project had been developed with consideration for the natural environment. She expressed hope that the initiative would offer visitors a peaceful experience on the Yamuna.

‘Beautiful picnic spot’

“We plan to inaugurate this before the festival of Chhath. It will be a special experience for the people of Delhi. Just like how when we visit other cities and travel by boat along the Ganga, the Yamuna, or any other river, we experience a sense of peace—in the same way, while taking this 'Yamuna Safari' on Mother Yamuna, people will find peace and be able to seek her blessings,” Gupta told news agency ANI.

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“Families will come here; it is being developed into a beautiful picnic spot while keeping nature in mind and ensuring the cleanliness of Mother Yamuna as residents utilise it. This is a major achievement for Delhi and a source of happiness for the people,” she added.

Also Read | Bittu Tabahi's river clean-up campaign reaches Delhi-NCR

Namo Yamuna River Safari: Everything you need to know

1. Route and duration

The project, estimated to cost 20 crore, will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering around 4–5 km. Each ride will last approximately 40 minutes.

2. Ticket prices and booking

Each passenger will have to pay 500 for the cruise ride. Tickets can be booked through the Delhi Tourism website.

3. Passenger capacity and safety measures

Each ride will accommodate a maximum of 30 passengers. The boats will be equipped with inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, an announcement system and safety jackets.

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The operator will be responsible for ensuring a comfortable travel experience and the safety of passengers, crew members and other river users.

4. Boat specifications

The air-conditioned boats can be either leased or owned but must not be more than two years old.

5. Daily operations

The operator will be required to run a minimum of four trips per day.

6. Nearest metro station

Passengers travelling by metro can get off at Nanaksar–Sonia Vihar Metro Station on the Pink Line, formerly known as Sonia Vihar station.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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