Namo Yamuna River Safari: When will Delhi’s 5-km cruise start? Location, ticket price, nearest Delhi metro station

Residents of the national capital are set to experience their first-ever Yamuna River cruise in a few days, with the launch expected before Chhath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said. She hopes the 5-km stretch will offer Delhiites a new destination for family picnics.

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The project, being developed between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, will begin trial operations on Monday.

During an inspection, Gupta said the project had been developed with consideration for the natural environment. She expressed hope that the initiative would offer visitors a peaceful experience on the Yamuna.

‘Beautiful picnic spot’ “We plan to inaugurate this before the festival of Chhath. It will be a special experience for the people of Delhi. Just like how when we visit other cities and travel by boat along the Ganga, the Yamuna, or any other river, we experience a sense of peace—in the same way, while taking this 'Yamuna Safari' on Mother Yamuna, people will find peace and be able to seek her blessings,” Gupta told news agency ANI.

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“Families will come here; it is being developed into a beautiful picnic spot while keeping nature in mind and ensuring the cleanliness of Mother Yamuna as residents utilise it. This is a major achievement for Delhi and a source of happiness for the people,” she added.

Namo Yamuna River Safari: Everything you need to know 1. Route and duration The project, estimated to cost ₹20 crore, will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering around 4–5 km. Each ride will last approximately 40 minutes.

2. Ticket prices and booking Each passenger will have to pay ₹500 for the cruise ride. Tickets can be booked through the Delhi Tourism website.

3. Passenger capacity and safety measures Each ride will accommodate a maximum of 30 passengers. The boats will be equipped with inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, an announcement system and safety jackets.

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The operator will be responsible for ensuring a comfortable travel experience and the safety of passengers, crew members and other river users.

4. Boat specifications The air-conditioned boats can be either leased or owned but must not be more than two years old.

5. Daily operations The operator will be required to run a minimum of four trips per day.

6. Nearest metro station Passengers travelling by metro can get off at Nanaksar–Sonia Vihar Metro Station on the Pink Line, formerly known as Sonia Vihar station.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.