Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar confirms

Veteran actor Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Thursday.

Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. News of his death prompted tributes from the film industry and political leaders.

Nana Patekar to receive full state honours Announcing the decision, Shelar said the actor's last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What led to Nana Patekar's death? ⌵ Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. 2 How long did doctors attempt to revive Nana Patekar? ⌵ Doctors attempted to revive Nana Patekar for around 45 minutes after he was brought to the hospital. 3 What honors will Nana Patekar receive following his passing? ⌵ Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral with full state honors in recognition of his contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema. 4 What was Nana Patekar's impact on Indian cinema? ⌵ Nana Patekar was known for his powerful screen presence and versatile performances, making significant contributions to both Hindi and Marathi cinema over several decades. 5 What were the circumstances of Nana Patekar's final hours? ⌵ In his final hours, Nana Patekar sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am stating he was not feeling well; his friend arrived at 4 am to find him unresponsive.

In a post on X, Ashish Shelar wrote, “Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites 'with full state honors'.”

Shelar also spoke to the media following Patekar's death and expressed his condolences.

"The departure of Nana Patekar ji is a profound loss for the world of art. Emerging from the lanes of Yeola, he carved out his identity in Marathi theatre, Marathi and Hindi cinema through the strength of his talent and perseverance. On his passing, heartfelt condolences from me, from the Government of Maharashtra, and from the Department of Cultural Affairs," he said.

Nana Patekar died after cardiac arrest Patekar suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa and was subsequently taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the actor's death to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

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Nana Patekar's film career Patekar was among the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to earn acclaim for his performances in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

His career spanned several decades and included work across different genres and languages.

Also Read | Veteran actor Nana Patekar dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest

Patekar continued to appear in films in recent years. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

The actor also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.