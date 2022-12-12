Nandan Nilekani:  Account aggregators make access  to  loans  easy

This will create massive momentum for equitable and democratized economic growth—spreading the benefits of technology by making lending accessible to small consumers by accessing their digital footprint. This is known as information collateral, as opposed to asset collateral, where you use assets to decide whether a person is worthy of a loan. Information collateral uses the sales, purchase, or even your tax information to decide whether you are a credit risk or not. AA makes it easier to discover a borrower. It ensures there are adequate data to judge the credit risk of a borrower, and because of digital payments, you can design the framework in a way to ensure that the repayments are done digitally and built into the cash flow of the small businesses and consumers. Extending credit in this manner to small businesses and individual borrowers is the key to equitable and inclusive economic growth. The second one is the democratization of e-commerce through ONDC, which allows any supplier to list its products on the ONDC protocol, thus enabling any consumer to buy, and anyone can deliver it.

