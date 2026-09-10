Nandan Nilekani, family in Karnataka SIR discrepancy list: What it means, who else was flagged

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his entire family have featured in the Election Commission's discrepancy list as Karnataka carries out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani and their children Janhvi Nandan Nilekani and Nihar Nilekani have been classified as "Unmapped with last SIR" in the discrepancy list.

The classification applies to voters whose names could not be mapped to the 2002 electoral rolls, the report said.

What happens next to Nilekani and family? The Nilekani family is listed in the draft electoral roll for the BTM Layout constituency and votes at Reddy Janasangha High School in Third Block, Koramangala.

The family is expected to be served notices during the document verification phase. They will have to submit one of the 11 documents approved by the ECI for inclusion in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on October 27.

Also Read | Did scientist CNR Rao receive SIR notice over name mismatch? GBA chief clarifies

Nikhil Kamath, Shivarajkumar also flagged According to Hindustan Times, notices were generated for Nikhil Kamath and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar over discrepancies in their electoral records.

Shivarajkumar's case was handled without requiring him to travel to an election office. Officials carried out the verification at his residence, with the Election Commission saying such an arrangement is available for prominent voters.

"We've a provision to complete the process for VIPs without their appearance at the hearing," an ECI official told Hindustan Times. The Booth Level Officer concerned can complete the process at the voter's doorstep, the official said.

CNR Rao's name also appeared in discrepancy list Bharat Ratna awardee and renowned scientist Professor CNR Rao's name also appeared in the discrepancy list, triggering confusion over whether he had been served an SIR notice.

The Election Commission subsequently clarified that no notice was issued to Rao.

Bengaluru Urban District Election Officer and Greater Bengaluru Authority chief commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said a discrepancy had been found in Rao's electoral record, but the Booth Level Officer recommended that his name be included in the final electoral roll without issuing a notice.

The discrepancy related to his name in the current and 2002 electoral records. The current record and the older roll carried different versions of his name.

Harekala Hajabba gets notice Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba has also featured in the discrepancy list. Unlike Rao, Hajabba was issued a notice over a name mismatch, according to The Indian Express.

Notices have been generated for 43.81 lakh voters in Karnataka. These voters are required to submit relevant documents to Booth Level Officers during the notice phase, which will continue until October 22.

The exercise has also created difficulties for ordinary voters, with reports of notices being generated over relatively small differences in names, parent details and transliteration between English and Kannada records.

Some voters have also complained about difficulties in identifying the concerned Booth Level Officer or Electoral Registration Officer and accessing complete details of notices, including hearing dates and venues.