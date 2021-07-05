Nandan Nilekani to join as an advisor to govt's ONDC platform

Recently the government and e-commerce firms have been at loggerheads over the draft e-commerce policy for consumer protection released by the consumer affairs ministry last month. The proposed regulations seek to bring changes to how e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart, operate after small businesses complained that they misuse market dominance and deep-discounting to gain an unfair advantage. The rules propose to limit so-called ‘flash sales’ of goods and services by e-commerce companies by proposing to ban back-to-back sales that limit customer choice, increase prices and do not provide a level playing field. In July last year, the Centre notified new rules for e-commerce firms, forcing e-tailers to display details on return, refund, exchange, warranty and guarantee, modes of payment, and grievance redressal mechanism, as well as the country of origin.