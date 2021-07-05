Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani will join the Central Government panel as an advisor, along with eight other members, to accelerate the development of an open network for digital commerce (ONDC), designed to curb digital monopolies.

The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has initiated a project on ONDC and the task has been assigned to the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The nine-member committee aims to, among other things, promote open networks and digitise value chains, and enhance value for consumers, an official release said.

"ONDC aims at promoting open networks developed on open source methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform," the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) said in a statement.

"ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics, and enhance value for consumers," it added.

Besides Nilekani, the committee consists of RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority, Adil Zainulbhai, the QCI chief, Anjali Bansal, the founder of Avaana Capital, Arvind Gupta, the co-founder of Digital India Foundation, Dilip Asbe, head of the National Payments Corporation of India, Suresh Sethi, head of the National Securities Depository, Praveen Khandelwal, chief of the Confederation of All India Traders, and Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India.

