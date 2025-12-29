Nandini CM, Kannada and Tamil TV actor, dies by suicide in Bengaluru; note mentions 'marriage pressure'

Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM has died by suicide at her residence in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the regional television industry.

According to preliminary information shared by the police, Nandini was found at her home, and a suicide note was recovered from the scene. In the note, she is said to have written that she was being pressured by her parents to enter into a marriage she was not mentally prepared for.

She also mentioned that she had been struggling with depression linked to other personal issues. The contents of the note are being treated as a key part of the investigation.

Authorities have said that there is no official confirmation yet regarding the precise circumstances leading to her death.

“Further details will be shared once the investigation progresses,” a police official stated, adding that statements from family members and close associates are being recorded.

Nandini’s sudden death has deeply affected her colleagues and fans across both the Kannada and Tamil television industries. Several artistes from the Tamil television fraternity are expected to travel to Bengaluru to pay their last respects. Messages of condolence and disbelief have flooded social media, with many describing her as a committed performer who was steadily carving out a space for herself on television.

In a tragic coincidence, attention has turned to Nandini’s recent on-screen work. She was playing the lead role in the Tamil serial Gowri, where she portrayed a demanding dual role as Kanaka and Durga.

The show recently featured a sequence involving her character consuming poison, which has sparked discussion online. However, officials have made it clear that there is no link established between her on-screen role and her death, and such speculation remains unsubstantiated.

Nandini CM's legacy and career Originally from Kottur, Nandini had been living in Bengaluru for professional commitments. She began her career with supporting roles in Kannada television and went on to appear in several popular serials, including ‘Jeeva Hoovagide’, ‘Sangharsha’, ‘Madhumagalu’, and ‘Neenade Naa’.

Over the years, she earned recognition for her performances and was considered a familiar and reliable face in the Kannada television space.

Her transition to Tamil television marked a significant phase in her career, with ‘Gowri’ bringing her wider visibility and appreciation from viewers. Colleagues have described her as hardworking and passionate about her craft, making the news of her passing all the more difficult for those who worked closely with her.