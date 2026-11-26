Following a direction from the Karnataka government, the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd. (KMF) has reduced the selling price of Nandini curd by ₹2 per kg, with the revised rates coming into effect from November 29.
In an official statement, KMF said the decision was taken in the interest of consumers following a direction from the state government.
Under the revised pricing, the 500 g pack of Nandini curd, which was earlier priced at ₹34, will now cost ₹33. Similarly, the price of the 1 kg pack has been reduced from ₹68 to ₹66.
|Pack size
|Earlier price
|Revised price
|500 gm
|₹34
|₹33
|1 kg
₹68
₹66
KMF said it functions on cooperative principles, balancing the interests of consumers and milk producers. For five decades, the federation has been supplying dairy products while supporting the economic empowerment of lakhs of dairy farmers in Karnataka.
It added that the Nandini brand is backed by modern processing technology, quality checks and food safety standards.
According to KMF, following a request from milk producers, the prices of Nandini milk and curd were revised from November 1, 2026. However, the state government subsequently directed the federation to reduce the price of curd by ₹2 per kg in the interest of consumers.
Earlier, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved an increase of ₹8 per litre in Nandini milk prices, effective November 1. KMF also revised curd prices, raising the 1 kg pack from ₹54 to ₹68 and the 500 g pack from ₹28 to ₹34.
The price revision had drawn criticism from consumers, opposition leaders and hotel associations.
The latest reduction will bring the price of the 1 kg curd pack to ₹66 and the 500 g pack to ₹33 from November 29.
(With inputs from ANI)
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