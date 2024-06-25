Hello User
Nandini milk prices up by ₹2 per litre in Karnataka

Nandini milk prices up by ₹2 per litre in Karnataka

Livemint

Nandini milk prices up by 2 per litre in Karnataka

Nandini Milk is Official Milk Producer of Karnataka State under KMF Karnataka Milk Federation (Image: Twitter/nandini milk)

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday announced a hike in milk prices with effect from Wednesday (June 26). However, it also said it would be enhancing the quantity of milk in its half and one litre packets by 50 ml.

