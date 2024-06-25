Nandini milk prices up by ₹2 per litre in Karnataka
Nandini milk prices up by ₹2 per litre in Karnataka
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday announced a hike in milk prices with effect from Wednesday (June 26). However, it also said it would be enhancing the quantity of milk in its half and one litre packets by 50 ml.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!