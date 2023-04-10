The Amul-Nandini controversy continued to gain momentum on Monday, with members of a pro-Kannada organisation staging protests in Bengaluru. The Gujarat based dairy cooperative's potential entry into Karanataka has also turned into a political slugfest ahead of the state assembly elections. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called out Congress and JD(S) for ‘doing politics’ over the issue ahead of polls.

Members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were detained by police amid heavy sloganeering. The protesters staged a demonstration against the other company and were even seen destroying Amul-made products.

The dairy giant had recently sparked outrage after hinting at plans to enter Karnataka in the near future. The Opposition Congress and JD(S) have vehemently protested the move, highlighting claims about a merger between the two companies. Meanwhile the BJP-led administration has hit out at the Congress for running a "misinformation campaign."

As the political back-and-forth continues, Congress Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar visited a Nandini Milk parlour in the Hassan on Monday. Voicing support for the local brand, he purchased and consumed Nandini products in the store.

"We already have Nandini which is a better brand than Amul...We don't need any Amul...our water, our milk, and our soil is strong," Shivakumar told ANI.

As he put it, this was a ‘question of farmers' rights’ in Karnataka. "More than 70 lakh farmers produce milk and give it to Nandini. Gujarat's Amul is also by farmers. But it's not right to push Amul forward and Nandini back. Their (BJP) government has not provided any help to farmers. We have to save our product and our farmers," he said.

The Congress leader also said that the ruling BJP government had “raised the prices of all dairy products and they haven't done any help to farmers. In between we are in the situation where we can't sell milk."

(With inputs from agencies)