Protests and visit to milk parlour - Nandini-Amul row continues in poll-bound Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Amul had recently announced that it will sell dairy products in Bengaluru, triggering outrage in the Opposition ranks.
The Amul-Nandini controversy continued to gain momentum on Monday, with members of a pro-Kannada organisation staging protests in Bengaluru. The Gujarat based dairy cooperative's potential entry into Karanataka has also turned into a political slugfest ahead of the state assembly elections. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called out Congress and JD(S) for ‘doing politics’ over the issue ahead of polls.
