The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday withdrew appeal from Supreme Court against Calcutta HC order allowing house arrest of 4 leaders, including 3 from TMC, in Narada bribery case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai took note of the fact that a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court is already hearing the Narada bribery case and permitted Solicitor General Tuahar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, to take back its appeal and raise all the grievances there in the high court.

“We have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case and our observations do not reflect our views on merits of the matter," the bench said, adding that the West Bengal and leaders are also free to raise their submissions on the high court.

Earlier, the agency had moved the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order.

The high court had on May 21 ordered shifting of two West Bengal ministers, an MLA and a former Kolkata mayor to house arrest from jail.

A division bench, presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, differed on the issue of recalling the stay on bail to the four accused. It decided to refer the matter to a larger bench of five judges and the hearing is scheduled at 11 am.

The CBI has challenged the order of house arrest and reference of the matter to a larger bench, a law officer said.

West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI last Monday morning in connection with the Narada sting tape case that is being investigated by the agency on a 2017 order of the high court.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was left "stunned" on Sunday as TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a tirade against him, claiming that it was at his behest the three TMC leaders and a former city mayor were arrested in the Narada sting operation case.

Dhankhar, without countering the allegation, said he would leave the matter to the discretion of Bengal people.

