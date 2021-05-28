The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to all four TMC leaders arrested in the Narada case .

The court has asked them to submit a personal bond of ₹2 lakh each with two sureties.

The accused will join the investigation by video conferencing. They will not give press interviews on pending trial on the Narada case, the HC bench said.

The Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, party MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who is an ex-TMC leader, were under house arrest as per the high court's order.

The CBI had on Tuesday moved a special leave petition (SLP) in connection with the high court's order of 21 May that modified its earlier order of judicial remand to the house arrest of the four, but later withdrew it.

The four leaders were arrested on the morning of 17 May by the CBI, which is investigating the Narada sting tape case on a 2017 order of the Calcutta HC.

A special CBI court had granted interim bail to the four accused on 17 May, but a division bench of the high court -- comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee -- stayed the decision later that day, following which the leaders were sent to judicial custody.

Differing on the application by the four accused for recall of the stay order, Justice Arijit Banerjee on 21 May favoured granting of bail to the four, while Acting Chief Justice Bindal wanted that they be sent on house arrest.

The division bench then passed an order sending the four accused to house arrest, modifying its earlier order that stayed their bail.

In view of the difference of opinion, the bench decided to refer the matter to a five-judge bench, which took up hearing of the matter on May 24.

The Narada sting operation was conducted by journalist Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

At that time, the four arrested politicians were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government.

The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.