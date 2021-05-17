TMC Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovhan Chatterjee are currently at the CBI in connection with the Narada scam case. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Sovhan Chatterjee's wife Ratna, and MP Santanu Sen are also at the CBI office in Kolkata. Now, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also arrived at the CBI office.

The development comes just days after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sanctioned the prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee. All of them were ministers during the time of the alleged scam.

West Bengal: Minister Firhad Hakim arrives at the CBI office in connection with Narada Scam. pic.twitter.com/tcyVDdIeUT — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Informing about the sanction, the Raj Bhavan in a statement had said: "Governor is the competent authority to accord sanction in terms of law as he happens to be the appointing authority for such ministers in terms of Article 164 of the Constitution".

According to Raj Bhawan, the sanction for prosecution was based on a request by the CBI. It said that the central investigating agency provided all available entire documentation relevant to the case to the Governor and he invoked his powers under "Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, being the competent authority to accord such sanction".

The Narada sting tapes were public just before the 2016 assembly elections in Bengal. The tapes were claimed to have been shot in 2014.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.