Reacting to the development, TMC leader Madan Mitra said that the Central government, mainly both the leaders (PM Modi and Amit Shah) can't accept the recent poll verdict of the people of Bengal. Minister Firhad Hakim's daughter Shabba Hakim said that it was a conspiracy by PM Modi and Amit Shah as they could not win Bengal democratically. "Now they want to win it by arresting the most popular leaders and creating conspiracies to pave the way for a presidential rule," she said while speaking to ANI. She said that the bail was granted but for four hours they were illegally detained and somehow CBI knew that the bail will be cancelled. "Our lawyers didn't even appear before the High Court and bail got cancelled," she said.