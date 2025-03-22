Around five years after Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayan Rane on Saturday made a shocking claim targeting former CM and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Disha Salian died in June 2020.

Narayan Rane claimed that the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called him twice and "requested" not to drag his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case.

Addressing media, Rane demanded that the police register an FIR and arrest the former minister (read Aaditya Thackeray).

“Disha Salian's father had to go to the High Court because he has not received justice until now. Her father felt he would not receive justice from the police, so he went to the High Court. Uddhav Thackeray's PA, who is now probably an MLA, called me. I was also going home at that time, and he (PA) said that Uddhav Thackeray wanted to talk to me... He (PA) asked will you talk? I asked where he was (Uddhav Thackeray) and to give him the phone,” the BJP MP said.

“As soon as he (Uddhav Thackeray) received the phone, I said Jai Maharahstra. He (Uddhav Thackeray) asked me if I still say Jai Maharashtra, so I replied I would keep saying Jai Maharashtra till I die. Jai Maharashtra is not Matoshri's property. It is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's property," he also said.

"When he was chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray called me twice during the COVID pandemic and requested me not to drag his son in the Disha Salian case," Rane added.

Rane further claimed he had told Thackeray that he had not named anybody and only referred to a minister in his press conference.

Rane and Thackeray, both former chief ministers, are bitter rivals.

Uddhav Thackeray had rubbished the claim and said his son Aaditya was not even remotely connected to the case.

Aaditya too said the charges were an attempt to malign him and he would answer them in court.

CBI probe Earlier this week, Disha’s father Satish Salian moved the Bombay high court, demanding registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and the transfer of the probe to the CBI.

His plea alleged that Disha Salian was brutally raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential people.