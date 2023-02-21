Narayana Murthy feels ‘very uncomfortable coming to Delhi’. Here's why
- Murthy added that people should treat community property better than personal property as one of the values to avoid issues of dishonesty in public governance.
“I really feel very uncomfortable coming to Delhi, this is one city where indiscipline is the highest." Infosys Co-founder and trustee N R Narayana Murthy said on Tuesday at the All India Management Association (AIMA) Foundation Day.
