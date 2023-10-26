Narayana Murthy pitches for change in India's work culture, says ‘youngsters should work for 70 hours a week if…’
While talking to former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai during first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’, Narayana Murthy shared his view on various topics like India's growth, the role of youth, corruption, work productivity etc
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy expressed concerns about India's work productivity, noting that it was one of the lowest in the world. The businessman said that youngsters in India should work for a minimum of 70 hours per week if the country wanted to compete with emerging economies. The remarks came during an episode of the first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’ that was aired earlier this week.