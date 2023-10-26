Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy expressed concerns about India's work productivity, noting that it was one of the lowest in the world. The businessman said that youngsters in India should work for a minimum of 70 hours per week if the country wanted to compete with emerging economies. The remarks came during an episode of the first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’ that was aired earlier this week.

Murthy also shared his views on on various topics like India's growth, the role of youth, corruption and work productivity during the interaction with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.

"Somehow our youth has the habit of taking not-so-desirable habits from the West, and then… not helping the country. India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, unless we reduce corruption in the government at some level, because we have been reading I don't know the truth of it, unless we reduce the delays in our bureaucracy in taking this decision, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, this is my country, I’d like to work 70 hours a week," Narayana Murthy said.

Germany and Japan is post Second World War period

The Infosys founder also cited post-World War II Germany and Japan as an example, noting how people in Germany worked extra hours for a certain number of years.

“So, I hope our corporate leaders will be able to address our youngsters and say, ‘For the first time India has received certain respect. This is the time for us to consolidate and accelerate the progress and to do that we need to work very hard, we need to be disciplined and improve our work productivity," Narayana Murthy added.

He said that the government can't do anything unless we are ready to put in that extra effort and “every government is as good as the culture of the people."

“And that transformation has to come to youngsters because youngsters form a significant majority of our population at this point of time, and they are the ones who can build our country," Narayana Murthy said concluding his point.

