Narayana Murthy on service, technology and education: ‘What matters is intent and action’

The value of service lies in what actually reaches the people it is meant for, Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy said. He was speaking at Aho Gurudev, a celebration of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s 60th birth anniversary, at the Jio World Convention Centre last Thursday.
Addressing the gathering after Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) unveiled 60 spiritual and seva initiatives, Murthy said, “What matters is intent and action rather than empty words.”
“Institutions are recognised by the outcomes they produce for the people they serve. No amount of big speeches from the podium, no amount of plaudits, none of these things matters. What matters is that doctor, that veterinary doctor, that teacher, that care centre worker actually bring a moment of relief,” Murthy said.
He welcomed the mission’s community development app, launched at the event, which helps rural families identify and access government schemes for which they are eligible.
Drawing on five decades in the technology industry, Murthy said technology “offers the same quality, courtesy and speed of service at the same cost to everyone regardless of education, caste, gender or economic standing,” adding that “above all it gives the poor confidence and dignity, without which no nation can claim to have made progress”.
On education, he said it “deserves to be treated as a basic human need alongside food, clothing, healthcare and shelter”. India won its political freedom 79 years ago, he noted.
Aho Gurudev, marking Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s 60th birth anniversary, was held at the Jio World Convention Centre on 25 and 26 September, with attendees from 214 cities across 24 countries.
Gurudevshri Rakeshji founded Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in 1994 on the principle of realising one's true self and serving others selflessly, and set up its international headquarters in Dharampur, South Gujarat, in 2001. The mission today works through 136 centres across six continents.
The mission runs a hospital network and also covers animal care at the 44-acre Jivamaitridham campus, a de-addiction programme across 2,000 schools, women's livelihood centres whose products reach 26 countries, and programmes in the US, South America, the Philippines and Africa, where it runs 200 schools and serves 70,000 meals a day.
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