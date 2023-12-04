Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week advice reaches Parliament, Govt tells MPs…
Three Lok Sabha MPs in India's Parliament have asked the government if it is evaluating the suggestion of a 70-hour work week, proposed by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's ‘70-hour work week’ advice has now surpassed the purview of India's employed sector, and has now found mention in governance, wherein during the first day of the Winter session of the Parliament, three Lok Sabha MPs asked the Narendra Modi government whether it is evaluating the suggestion posed by the Infosys co-founder.