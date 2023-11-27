'Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week vs Bill Gates' 3-day working': Shashi Tharoor finds solution. See post
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor finds middle ground amid the work week debate following suggestions made by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has shared his views on the workweek debate following suggestions made by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.
"Bill Gates makes money when people buy his productivity and AI software to do things faster, Narayana Murthy and co makes money mostly using billable hours - so more time you spent in the office and bill the client Murthy makes money," one user wrote.
Another user wrote, "It’s for each one of us to decide how much to work to live & grow as much as we want. They aren’t gods … they can have their opinion like we all have".
A user commented on Tharoor's post saying how Indian bankers are demanding for five-day workweek culture. “15 lakh Bankers of the country still waiting for 5 Days Week Culture sir Shashi Tharoor, seems you forgot, Banks remain open on every odd Saturdays".
