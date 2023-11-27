comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ News / India/  'Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week vs Bill Gates' 3-day working': Shashi Tharoor finds solution. See post
Back Back

'Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week vs Bill Gates' 3-day working': Shashi Tharoor finds solution. See post

 Livemint

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor finds middle ground amid the work week debate following suggestions made by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares views on 70-hour work week (ANI)Premium
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares views on 70-hour work week (ANI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has shared his views on the workweek debate following suggestions made by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Recently, the Indian business tycoon sparked a debate over work week after he suggested that people should work for 70 hours a week.

Why N.R. Narayana Murthy’s call for a 70-hour work week got such mixed reactions

During an interview with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, he stressed the need for Indian youth to work for at least 70 hours a week to boost the country’s productivity.

Congress leader endorses Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week

After a few days, the US billionaire, Gates argued that "job is not everything" and backed a 3-day work week.

5 AI predictions by Bill Gates for future

In an episode of Trevor Noah’s “What Now?", Gates said that AI won’t replace humans but will free up labour. “The purpose of life is not just to do jobs. So if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK," Gates added.

Harsh Goenka comments on 70-hour work-week: 5 key takeaways

Finding a common solution to the work week debate, the Congress MP wrote on the X platform, "...If Mr Gates and Mr Narayana Murthy sit down together and work out a compromise, we will end up exactly where we are, with a five-day work week!".

People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

"Bill Gates makes money when people buy his productivity and AI software to do things faster, Narayana Murthy and co makes money mostly using billable hours - so more time you spent in the office and bill the client Murthy makes money," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "It’s for each one of us to decide how much to work to live & grow as much as we want. They aren’t gods … they can have their opinion like we all have".

A user commented on Tharoor's post saying how Indian bankers are demanding for five-day workweek culture. “15 lakh Bankers of the country still waiting for 5 Days Week Culture sir Shashi Tharoor, seems you forgot, Banks remain open on every odd Saturdays".

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 12:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App